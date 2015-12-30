Inmate captured after jumping from Lorain County cruiser

A Lorain County inmate who witnesses say jumped from a moving vehicle on West 116th Street at I-90 has been recaptured in Lakewood.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland Police say a male prisoner was being transported from MetroHealth Medical Center when he kicked out the window of a Lorain police car.

@fox8news @cleveland19news a guy just jumped out of a moving police car on 90w at 117th pic.twitter.com/PEoCaBK379 — Emily K (@theemilyk) December 30, 2015

The prisoner's name has not been released.

