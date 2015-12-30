Inmate captured after jumping from Lorain County cruiser - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Inmate captured after jumping from Lorain County cruiser

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A Lorain County inmate who witnesses say jumped from a moving vehicle on West 116th Street at I-90 has been recaptured in Lakewood.

The incident happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Cleveland Police say a male prisoner was being transported from MetroHealth Medical Center when he kicked out the window of a Lorain police car.

The prisoner's name has not been released. 

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Top Story

special

CONNECT WITH US

Updated:

Connect with Cleveland 19! More>>

Powered by Frankly