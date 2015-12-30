VIDEO: Austin Davis set to start season finale vs Steelers

Cleveland Browns quarterback Austin Davis is set to start at quarterback in the Browns season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Starter Johnny Manziel approached the coaching staff Wednesday about possible concussion symptoms. The Browns later confirmed that Manziel has entered the leagues concussion protocol.

Entering the concussion protocol halfway through the week makes it more unlikely that Manziel will play on Sunday.

Davis made his first start as part of the Browns against the Cincinnati Bengals. He threw for 25/38 for 230 yards and one interception. The Browns did not score a touchdown in the game. Davis also finished in the 33-27 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, after Josh McCown left the game with a shoulder injury. Davis threw the game tying touchdown to Travis Benjamin with under three minutes left in the game. The Browns lost in overtime on a blocked field goal return for a touchdown.

Davis was asked if he is looking forward to another start after the tough loss to the Bengals, "Anytime you go out and get a chance to start and the game goes the way that one did, it just leaves a bad taste in your mouth. I’m excited about it, if the opportunity presents itself to play again, and get a chance to go out and try to put the ball in the end zone,” Davis said on Wednesday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Browns in Cleveland at 1:00 P.M. on Cleveland 19. Tony Zarrella and Bernie Kosar kicks your Sunday off with Tailgate 19 at 11:00 A.M. joining them will be Bob Golic and Chuck Booms.

