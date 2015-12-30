Charges filed after man confesses to relationship with teen

We've discovered a disturbing relationship that occurred inside the home of a 15-year-old Brooklyn girl before she went missing last month.

Charges have now been filed against a 23-year-old man who confessed to Cleveland 19's Scott Taylor that he had a sexual relationship with a Brooklyn teen who disappeared for nearly a month.

Zach Ramsey admitted to having sex with the 15-year-old Brooklyn girl.

"Me and (teen), we did have a relationship at one point but it was very brief. I realized I was too old and I was doing something wrong so I just basically ended it, so it was just wrong so I stopped," Ramsey told Taylor in November.

Ramsey is charged with eight counts of unlawful sexual contact with a minor and one count of importuning.

The teen vanished on November 8. After a 23-day nationwide search, she was found in Missouri by the FBI.

A 41-year-old man discovered with her has been arrested.

