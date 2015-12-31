Vehicle missing after elderly Uber driver carjacked on Cleveland's east side

The victim picked up the suspect at a gas station and was robbed further down the street. (Source: Google Maps)

Cleveland Police are investigating after a 75-year-old Uber driver claims he was carjacked on the city's east side.

On Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. officers responded to the area of East 123rd Street and St. Clair Avenue for a carjacking.

The victim told police he received a request to pick up a customer at Gas USA. When he met his customer, he drove him to 535 E. 123rd St.

Upon arrival at that address, the victim said a woman entered the vehicle and began asking the driver if he “wanted to have a good time,” which he refused.

The man then took the victim’s keys and went through his pockets, taking two cell phones and a wallet with $60. The suspect then ordered the victim out of the vehicle and took it, fleeing northbound on East 123rd.

The victim returned to the gas station to call 911.

The missing vehicle is a black 2013 Honda hatchback with license plate FZC7127.

Uber released the following statement on the incident:

"Uber has been in contact with the Cleveland Police Department and are working to provide any information to their ongoing investigation."

Anyone with more information can contact Fifth District investigators at (216) 623-5518.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.