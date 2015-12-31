Celebrate 'Noon Year's Eve' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

Celebrate the new year 12 hours early with a special countdown to a ball drop at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. (Source: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Facebook Page)

There are plenty of ways to celebrate the new year with your family on New Year's Eve.

Get a jump on 2016 at the 10th annual Noon Year's Eve party at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo. From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., celebrate the new year 12 hours early with a special countdown to a ball drop over the zoo's welcome plaza at noon. Fun for the whole family, Noon Year's Eve features music, dancing, crafts, an ice carving demo, 'rezoolutions' and a special Professor Wylde's Live Animal Show featuring a crew of critters.

All activities are included free with zoo admission. Tickets for adults cost $13.25, kids 2-11 are $9.25 and kids under 2 are free. Guests are encouraged to arrive early to avoid any traffic delays.

After Noon Year's Eve, the party continues at Merwin's Wharf. From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., head to Merwin's Wharf in Rivergate Park in the Flats. There will be a tasty, kid-friendly buffet, fun mocktails for kids, face painting, balloon animals and a live magic show.

Tickets for the kid-friendly buffet are $10 for kids 12 and under and $15 for adults. To make a reservation, call (216) 664-5696.

