Game Preview: Browns end season against rival Steelers

The Cleveland Browns will take on their division rival Pittsburgh Steelers in the season finale on Sunday.

For the sixth time since 2008, the Browns will play the Steelers in the season finale, but hopefully with a different outcome; the Browns lost all five games. The Steelers have completely dominated the Browns since 2003, with the Browns only able to defeat the Steelers three times since then.

Quarterback chaos

Another year and another year of unanswered questions at the quarterback position. Johnny Manziel was given the last four games to see what he can do, but Manziel would only play in three of them.

Manziel is now out for the season finale with a concussion after complaining about concussion-like symptoms on Wednesday. Later that day, he entered the league's concussion protocol.

The Browns will turn to quarterback Austin Davis, as he makes his second start of the season.

The inconsistency at the quarterback position has been the story for the Browns since the return in 1999. But for the 10th year in a row, the quarterback finishing the season didn't start the final game of the previous season. The last time a quarterback played in back-to-back Week 17 games for the Browns was Charlie Frye. He finished the 2006-2007 and 2007-2008 season as the starter. Last year, Connor Shaw started the final week of the season.

Records to break

With 84 passing yards, the Browns can surpass 4,000 passing yards for the fifth time in team history.

With one more touchdown, tight end Gary Barnidge could hold the Browns' record for most touchdown receptions by a tight end in a season. He is currently tied with Ozzie Newsome with nine.

Travis Benjamin needs 87 receiving yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark, it would be Benjamin's first 1,000-yard season in his career.

Future Draft picks

The Browns have already locked up a Top-5 Draft pick with the loss last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

With a loss to the Steelers, the Browns lock up a Top-2 pick. The Browns can receive the top overall pick with a loss, and a Tennessee Titans win in Week 17. If the Titans and Browns both lose, Browns will pick #2.

If the Browns lose, it will be their worst season (record wise) since 2000, when they finished with the same 3-13 record.

