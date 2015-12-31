Historic church in desperate need of new steeple

The congregation of the Pilgrim United Church of Christ on Broad Boulevard in Cuyahoga Falls is sending out an S.O.S. to the community: "save our steeple."

The nearly 200-year-old church that was part of the Underground Railroad in the 19th century has an aging steeple that is leaking water into the sanctuary.

Pastor Kirk Bruce has been able to come up with temporary fixes, but the long term solution is going to cost an estimated $200,000.

"We used to have water coming down through the ceiling of the church, and trustees were wrestling with- they didn't have the $200,000, and so, how do we fix it? And I said, 'Well, let me get some plastic.' For $30, I at least kept the water out of the sanctuary," Pastor Bruce said.

Pastor Bruce ringing the 102 year old bell in the steeple of Pilgrim United Church of Christ https://t.co/2q1ZtmFoBj pic.twitter.com/WKTW7zvsxf — Denise Zarrella (@DZarrella19) January 1, 2016

During a recent storm, a large part of the exterior of the steeple was blown off.

A committee has now been formed to raise the money needed to fix the well-worn structure.

A plastic banner will be wrapped around the steeple in the next two weeks with the S.O.S., "Save our Steeple," fundraising campaign theme.

Roberta Holzapfel is on the fundraising committee. She was just married in the Pilgrim Church, but says even those who don't attend the church should consider a donation.

"If we can maintain and preserve some of our historical sites that add such beauty to the area, why shouldn't we?" Holzapfel said.

Donations can be made to the steeple fund at any Westfield Bank. You can also mail or d rop off your donations at the church.

