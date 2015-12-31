Standoff situation ends peacefully in Akron - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Standoff situation ends peacefully in Akron

AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

A standoff involving Akron Police has ended peacefully.

Authorities were serving a warrant for Thomas L. Blanton, 27, at a home on Sewald Avenue around 10:30 a.m. when police say Blanton barricaded himself inside the house.

We're told Blanton had active warrants for felonious assault, kidnapping and domestic violence.

Negotiators were able to talk Blanton out around 5:15 p.m.

He is being held at the Summit County Jail until his arraignment.

