New Year's Eve protest in downtown Cleveland

Protesters are marching once again in downtown Cleveland, the fourth demonstration since a grand jury decided not to indict two Cleveland police officers in the shooting death of 12-year-old Tamir Rice.

Demonstrators say they will stop protesting after Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty resigns and officers Timothy Loehmann and Frank Garmback are off the job.

Protests this week have been peaceful with no arrests. The group has been flanked by Cleveland police officers, mounted patrols and the media.

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson has said protests says a committee is in place to begin the administrative review of those involved in this case, giving it "due process."

"You have pressure from police to do one thing, pressure from advocates to do another thing. I'm not focused on that. I'm focused on due process. Wherever it goes, it goes," said Jackson.

Tamir, just 12 at the time, was shot and killed outside the Cudell Rec Center while playing with a toy gun that had the orange tip removed. Witnesses called police to report a male waving around a gun, but dispatch did not relay to officers that the gun could be fake.

There is no timeline for when or if any disciplinary actions will be handed down to those involved in the November 2014 shooting, including the two officers and the 911 dispatcher. The dispatcher resigned back in September, but the officers remain on restricted duty for now.

