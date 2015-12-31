2 Cleveland officers hurt in New Year's Eve crash

Two Cleveland officers taken to Metro after crash (Source: WOIO)

Two Cleveland police officers were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center after an accident at West 35th and Library Avenue.

Police say their zone car was struck by another vehicle.

The driver of that vehicle was arrested, but police have not said what may have caused the crash.

One officer is being treated for back injuries, the other was transported for observation.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.