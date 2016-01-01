Akron Mayor sworn-in on New Year's Day

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan was sworn in as the 62nd Mayor of Akron on January 1, 2016.

Horrigan is the city's first new mayor in nearly 30 years.

The democrat defeated Republican Eddie Sipplen and Independent candidate William Melver in the November election.

Horrigan replaces former Mayor Don Plusquellic, who resigned suddenly in May of last year.

The mayor says he knows the city's future rests on engaged leadership to provide good jobs and strong neighborhoods so his three daughters and all of Akron's children can enjoy the quality of life that he, his wife Deanna, and his extended family have been lucky to have in Akron for four generations.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.