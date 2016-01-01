Ohio State Buckeyes defeat Notre Dame 44-28 in Fiesta Bowl

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeat the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 44-28 in the Battlefrog Fiesta Bowl.

Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott has a career day by scoring four touchdowns, running for 149 yards on 27 carries.

Quarterback J.T. Barrett threw for 211 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Barrett also added 96 yards on the ground on 23 attempts.

It was Cardale Jones, Ezekiel Elliot and Joey Bosa's last game with the Buckeyes as they're headed to the NFL Draft. Bosa is projected as the top overall pick and Elliott is projected to go in the first round.

Key updates:

On the following Buckeyes Possession, Nuernberger would connect on another field goal with 2:42 left in the game. Buckeyes lead 44-28.

Nuernberger hits the 38-yard field goal to extend the Buckeyes lead to 41-28.

Notre Dame strikes back with an 81 yard touchdown by Will Fuller, Buckeyes lead is now cut to 38-28.

Nuernberger connects on the 37-yard field goal to put the Buckeyes up 38-21 early on in the fourth quarter.

End of 3: The Buckeyes lead 35-21.

Ezekiel Elliott is having a career day, he scores his fourth touchdown in the game on a 47 yard run in the third quarter, Buckeyes now up 35-21

The Irish capitalize on the Buckeyes interception with a Kizer touchdown pass to Chris Brown for 4-yards. Buckeyes remain in front 28-21.

J.T. Barrett is picked off on their first drive in the second half.

At the half, the Buckeyes lead 28-14. Elliott has three rushing touchdowns.

Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer caps off the 9 play, 75 yard drive on a 1-yard touchdown run. Buckeyes lead 28-14.

Minutes later, Elliott would score his third touchdown in the first half. Buckeyes score on a 6 play, 63 yard, 2:04 drive to go up 28-7.

Ezekiel Elliot scores his second touchdown of the game with 4:55 left in the first half. Buckeyes take 21-7 lead. Elliott has 52 yards on 7 carries, two touchdowns.

Joey Bosa tweets to Buckeye nation following his ejection:

I'm sorry, I love you buckeye nation. — Joey Bosa (@jbbigbear) January 1, 2016

The Fighting Irish finally get on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run by Josh Adams. It capped off a 13 play, 70 yard drive. Buckeyes remain in front 14-7.

After one quarter of play, the Buckeyes lead the Irish 14-0.

Joey Bosa has been ejected from the game on a targeting call on Notre Dame's quarterback.

The Buckeyes strike again on their following possession with a 3 play, 43 yard drive that ended in a J.T. Barrett touchdown pass to Michael Thomas for 16 yards. Buckeyes jump to a 14-0 lead halfway through the first quarter.

The Buckeyes defense stands out yet again and forces another 3-and-out, the Fighting Irish punts, Jalin Marshall returns it to the ND 43-yard line.

The Buckeyes strike first on a effortless opening drive. Ezekiel Elliott capped off the 9 play, 80 yards, 3:01 drive with a two yard touchdown run to give the Buckeyes a 7-0 lead.

The Buckeyes force a 3-and-out for the Fight Irish first offense series.

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Notre Dame Fighting Irish battle in the Fiesta Bowl.

Follow Cleveland 19 Sports for more:

Copyright 2015 WOIO. All rights reserved.