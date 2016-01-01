Ejected: Ohio State loses Joey Bosa 1st quarter, tweets apology

Ohio State defensive end Joey Bosa is saying he's sorry after getting ejected for targeting Notre Dame's quarterback in the 1st quarter of the Fiesta Bowl.

I'm sorry, I love you buckeye nation. — Joey Bosa (@jbbigbear) January 1, 2016

#97 was thrown out the game after refs say he illegally hit DeShone Kizer on an Ohio State interception play. The contact happened after Kizer had released the ball.

Bosa and running back Ezekiel Elliott announced earlier they would skip their senior seasons and declare for the NFL draft.

Buckeyes coach Urban Meyer confirmed their decisions Thursday during a news conference for the Fiesta Bowl.

Bosa had 26 sacks and 50 1/2 tackles for loss during three seasons with Ohio State. He was a second-team Associated Press All-American and is projected to be a top-10 pick in next year's NFL draft.

Elliott also was a second-team All-American after rushing for 1,672 yards and 19 touchdowns this season. He enters Friday's game against No. 8 Notre Dame second on Ohio State's all-time rushing list with 3,812 yards.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.