Meet Cleveland's first baby of 2016!

Cleveland Clinic welcomes its first New Year's Day baby. (Source: WOIO)

Although we don't officially know who the very first infant of the year is but at three minutes past midnight, Cleveland's first baby of 2016 was born.

That's right, the area's first New Year's baby was born at 12:03 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic.

Mom's name is Meghan Fagalar and her new little baby boy's is named Sebastian.

He is Meghan's first child.

Both mom and baby are doing fine.

Congratulations!

