CLE police cruiser struck by a bullet on E. 144th St.

Police are conducting a thorough investigation after one of their cruisers was struck by gunfire Thursday evening.

Officers responded to 3894 E. 144th Street for multiple shots fired.

Witnesses say several men were shooting at one another in the street and around houses and during the gunfight, a vehicle was hit and went up in flames. The official cause of fire is currently not known. The bomb squad was called to investigate.

While at the scene, another shot was fired and struck a zone car. The police cruiser has bullet hole in its door.

No one was arrested.

Police are searching for suspects.

If you seen or heard anything suspicious give police a call.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.