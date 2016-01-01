Lorain police seek help in search for missing man

Lorain Police are looking for a missing man suffering from Posttraumatic Stress Disorder.

Police say Zachary Manilla has been staying at a homeless shelter until recently.

According to the family members, Zachary is older and he does have facial hair now.

He is around 5'9 and weighed about 135 lbs.

If seen, please contact Lorain Police Department at 440-204-2100.

