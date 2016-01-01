Ski resorts prepping to open soon

Record-setting warm temperatures have kept ski resorts closed so far this winter, but with the thermometer dropping and the possibility of snow this weekend, skiers could finally be hitting the slopes.

Snowmaking machines at Boston Mills and Brandywine in Peninsula started making snow today, and Manager Rick McMullen says they probably won't be ready for Saturday, but are hope to open as soon as possible.

Alpine Valley in Chesterland is making snow as well. They are the only ski resort in the area to report any natural snow this season, which has since melted.

In Mansfield, Snow Trails Winter Resort has been making snow as well and tweeted that they will be open Saturday morning.

If you plan on visiting the resorts this weekend, be sure to check their websites or call before heading out.

Boston Mills/Brandywine: http://www.bmbw.com/

Alpine Valley: http://alpinevalleyohio.com/

Snow Trails: http://www.snowtrails.com/

