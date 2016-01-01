Winter activities resume as cold weather finally arrives

Record-setting warm temperatures have kept ski resorts closed so far this winter, but with the thermometer dropping and the possibility of snow this weekend, skiers could finally be hitting the slopes.

Record-setting warm temperatures have kept ski resorts closed so far this winter, but with the thermometer dropping and the possibility of snow this weekend, skiers could finally be hitting the slopes.

The cold weather is great news for local businesses that haven't been able to open because of warm temperatures. Local ski slopes plan to open soon and the toboggan chutes are open again in Strongsville.

As flurries fell from the sky, dozens packed The Chalet toboggan chutes at the Cleveland MetroParks in Strongsville for a toboggan ride on New Year's Day.

“It's exhilarating, just going down it so fast,” said Bridget Marks.

You can hear the screams coming from 700 feet up.

“It feels like my stomach's going to explode,” said Dahlia Greene.

Riders can’t seem to get enough thrills.

“It's actually really scary, but once you get used to it, it's fine,” Greene said.



“It was like my belly d ropped really hard,” said Sophia Hwodeky.



The chutes were closed for a week because of unseasonably warm weather around Christmas time. Some people may have liked the break, but not these tobogganers.



“I love the cold, I grew up with the cold so it's just fun to be around snow and ice,” said Katie Waite.



“I'm happy to have the cold back and nice cold weather back too,” said Zach Maxwell.



The chutes need ice to run. Crews pour water on them, turn the system on and hope Mother Nature cooperates to freeze them.

“All we need is cold really. We don't need snow to be open,” said Matt Novak, the Chalet maintenance manager.



The chalet hopes this regular winter weather will stick around for a few more months so they can keep the toboggan chutes running. The chutes are usually open through the first week of March.



Some people come here every year.



“It's definitely excitement for the New Year, kind of rings in the New Year,” Waite said.



Others are first timers.

“I haven't seen snow for a long time. I'm from Puerto Rico,” said Xavier Cintron.

It might be scary at first, but everyone seems to get hooked.

“It starts really slow and calm, and then swoosh, you go really fast,” Cintron said.

The toboggan shoots open again are a true sign that winter is finally here.

“Just the smile on kids' faces is really cool to see. That's why I keep coming back year after year,” Novak said.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.