Woman arrested, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend on New Year's Day

Cleveland Police have arrested a 56 year old woman after her boyfriend is stabbed to death. (Source: WOIO)

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of a 62-year-old man which occurred in the 13000 block of Edmonton Avenue on Jan. 1.

Fifth District police officers, as well as Cleveland EMS, responded at 11:56 a.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 56-year-old woman was arrested for the incident. No word from police as to whether she's been charged, at this time.

Police have learned that the victim and the suspect were in a relationship.

Apparently, there was an argument which lead to a fight, during which the victim received a fatal stab wound to his chest.

This matter will be further investigated.

