Detour: Chester Avenue remains closed due to water main break

Streets remain blocked off after a major water main break just outside of downtown Cleveland on Saturday morning.

The break happened at East 40th Street and Chester Avenue before 9 a.m. and as of Tuesday, it was still being repaired.

As a result, Cleveland Police closed Chester from East 30th Street to East 55th Street. East 40th is closed from Euclid Avenue to Perkins Avenue.

The closures were a safety precaution to allow water department crews to work without interruption. Repairs are expected to continue through next week.

Paula Morrison, with the Cleveland Water Department, says the 48-inch feeder line does not distribute water, so no customers were without service. She says the only thing some customers may have experienced was a slight drop in pressure.

Due to the drop in temperature and the amount of water in the street and on sidewalks, crews salted the area to prevent hazardous, icy conditions from developing.

