Ohio removes question about driver's licenses from job form

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio has removed the question asking job applicants if they have a driver's license from the state's online hiring system.

The change grew out of Gov. John Kasich's Workforce Integration Task Force created in the 2014 mid-budget cycle update.

The change was aimed at boosting application opportunities for people with disabilities that prevent them from driving, including individuals with complete loss of sight or total hearing loss.

The Department of Administrative Services implemented the change as of Nov. 16 by making the settings for driver's license questions optional instead of required.

On June 1, 2015, Ohio also became the latest state to remove the question "Have you ever been convicted of a felony?" from its hiring process.

