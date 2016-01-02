Analysis: Kasich's pardon rate in 2015 less than 1 percent

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Ohio Gov. John Kasich's administration says the low number of clemency approvals in 2015 were mostly the result of timing.

An analysis by The Columbus Dispatch found that Kasich's 2015 pardon approval rate of 1 percent was the lowest of any governor in 30 years.

The newspaper found that Kasich, a Republican presidential candidate, approved just two of nearly 250 pardons requests. And those pardons were for relatively minor crimes from Cuyahoga County committed decades ago.

The analysis found that Kasich has approved less than 70 of the more than 1,700 clemency requests made during the last five years.

Kasich spokesman Jim Lynch says the state Parole Board must act on pardon requests first. He says some pardons approved this year will be included in 2016 numbers.

