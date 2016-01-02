Ski resorts ready to open

Winter is finally here for skiers and snowboarders! (Source: WOIO)

The "White Christmas" skiers and snowboarders have been dreaming of may finally be here.

It is cold enough for Brandywine and Boston Mills ski resorts to make snow. The Alpine Valley resorts have turned on the snow machines and they’re expecting to turn them on again overnight.

"We do have a lot of people in the area that are very anxious to get out and ski and snowboard," said Rick McMullen, Boston Mills spokesman.

The slopes at Boston Mills and Brandywine are turning white.

The winter wonderland caught the attention of 18-month-old Felix Sprockoff, who jumped from his mom's hand and ran right into the manmade snow that's covering the slopes. His parents are ski instructors who bought the toddler skis for his first season on the slopes.

"He's ready to go and loves the snow," said mother Tara Sprockoff.

Two years ago, the resorts opened the day after Thanksgiving. This year, Mother Nature dragged her feet. It just wasn't cold enough to make snow and keep it on the ground -- until now.

"It's actually not the first time we turned any of them on this year. We turned them on a couple of weeks ago. We were able to open one run for one day," said McMullen.

It will be cold enough overnight to turn the machines on again.

