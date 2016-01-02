Police: Shots fired during argument cause standoff

Charges for John Lunde will be reviewed by the city prosecutor. (Source: Brooklyn Police)

The suspect was taken into custody after nearly four hours. (Source: WOIO)

Multiple police departments responded to the standoff at a home on Archmere Avenue in Brooklyn. (Source: WOIO)

A 50-year-old Brooklyn man is facing charges after causing a nearly four-hour standoff on Archmere Avenue just off Ridge Road by Ridge Park Square.

On Saturday around 4 p.m. the Brooklyn Police Department received a call from a resident in the 6000 block of Archmere that said her husband, John Lunde, fired a gun twice in their home during an argument. Police say the woman, her 13-year-old daughter and a caretaker were all able to escape the home safely.

As officers from the Parma, Brooklyn and Brooklyn Heights police departments responded, they heard a gun shot fired. Neighboring streets were blocked off to contain the scene.

Brooklyn Police say officers were able to contact Lunde over the phone, but he refused to leave the home and spoke of suicide and shooting officers. Lunde remained barricaded in his house and negotiations continued until he stopped answering the phone.

At 7:45 p.m. police say members of the Southwest Enforcement Bureau sent a chemical agent into the house. Shortly after, Lunde came out the front door and was taken into custody.

Lunde was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for evaluation.

Charges for Lunde will be reviewed by the city prosecutor.

