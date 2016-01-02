Missing Child Advisory cancelled after 12-year-old girl found safe

Emily Houser was found safe after missing for more than a day. (Source: Pickerington Police Department)

A statewide Endangered Missing Child Advisory issued by Pickerington Police has been cancelled after the child was found safe.

Emily J. Houser, 12, was last seen on Old Pickerington Road in Pickerington, OH near Columbus around 9:15 a.m. on New Year's Day. WBNS reports she was found safe on Saturday night in the Cincinnati area.

According to WBNS, a suspect has been located and could face charges. Police say the suspect is not a family member and was in contact with the girl before she was reported missing.

