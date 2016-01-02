Tamir Rice protests continue outside Cavs game

Most Cavs fans seemed unbothered walking into the Q. Police remained close. (Source: WOIO)

Protests continued briefly on Saturday night to demand justice for Tamir Rice. Many are outraged over the grand jury's decision not to charge two Cleveland police officers for the shooting death of the 12-year old boy in November 2014.

Demonstrators met outside Quicken Loans Arena around 6:30 p.m. before the Cavs home game against the Orlando Magic at 7:30 p.m. Shortly after the game started, the group dispersed.

Police warned the small group if they moved off the sidewalk, they could be arrested.

Small group of about 11 #TamirRice protestors in front of the Q. pic.twitter.com/OpMDkZqlS9 — Shanice (@ShaniceDunning) January 2, 2016

This was the sixth consecutive day of peaceful protests without arrests.

About 100 protestors marched to Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Tim McGinty's house on Friday, which was the largest demonstration since the grand jury's decision was announced on Monday. The protestors held a "die in" outside of McGinty's home. Cleveland Police told protestors the prosecutor was inside, but he never came outside to speak with the group. Friday's protest was also the first time a member of the Rice family joined a demonstration.

Protestors have made it very clear they want the prosecutor to step down from office. Saturday will surely be a continuation of that message.

