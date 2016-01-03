Haslam fires Pettine, Farmer; Writes letter to fans

The Browns changed uniforms to start the season and their coach and general manager to end it.

The Browns have fired coach Mike Pettine following a 3-13 season.

I don't know about you, but I sure cannot wait to find out who the next former Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns will be.

I don't know about you, but I sure cannot wait to find out who the next former Head Coach of the Cleveland Browns will be.

Here we go again. Again. Again....again...

Here we go again. Again. Again....again...

Browns fans are sounding off about the firings of head coach Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer and the future of the franchise.

Browns fans are sounding off about the firings of head coach Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer and the future of the franchise.

Mike Pettine now has another thing in common with Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur and Rob Chudzinski.

Mike Pettine now has another thing in common with Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur and Rob Chudzinski.

Z Files: Pettine had to go, team regressed

Z Files: Pettine had to go, team regressed

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer, both after two seasons.

In a news conference at FirstEnergy Stadium, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam accepted full responsibility for the Browns' lackluster showing.

Haslam says the search for a new coach will begin immediately, giving a list of criteria:

Intelligence

Strong leadership

Collaborative, team player

Someone who can put together a good staff

Intense desire to win, improve every day

When questioned on why he plans to hire a coach before a general manager, Haslam said Executive VP of Football Operations Sashi Brown will have the ultimate say on the Browns roster, and this plan makes sense.

Watch the full Jimmy Haslam press conference>> https://t.co/eSITo4ZPpi pic.twitter.com/dAn97VpqIn — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 4, 2016

Haslam met with Farmer before Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pettine met with Haslam at 7 p.m., a meeting that reportedly lasted just three minutes.

The Browns also released a letter Sunday from owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam to the fans:

CLICK TO READ HASLAM'S LETTER

Farmer joined the organization in March 2013 as the Assistant General Manager and was promoted to General Manager in February 2014.

Pettine was named the 15th full-time head coach of the Browns on January 23, 2013.

A LOOK AT PETTINE'S TIME IN CLEVELAND

In the two seasons under Farmer and Pettine, the Browns finished with a record of 10-22, winning only three games in the previous 21.

Farmer has been under fire his choice in poor first round draft picks, including cornerback Justin Gilbert who has seen his role decrease significantly this season. The signing of Dwayne Bowe and the way the team handled Terrelle Pryor has Browns fans up in arms.

Farmer was also suspended for the first four games of this season for texting to the Browns sidelines during games.

Follow Cleveland 19 Sports for more:

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.