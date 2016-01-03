Browns lose to Steelers in season finale 28-12

The Cleveland Browns fall to the Pittsburgh Steelers 28-12 in the season finale. The Browns finish the season with a 3-13 record.

Austin Davis throws an interception to William Gay with 4:27 left remaining in the game.

Craig Boswell hits the 21 yard field goal. Steelers extend their lead to 28-12.

The very next play, the Steelers score on a Roethlisberger touchdown pass to Marcus Wheaton for 8 yards. They convert the two point conversion. Steelers lead 25-12.

With less than 11-minutes left in the game, Austin Davis would get sacked and fumbled the ball in the process, the Steelers recover.

With 11:47 left in the Browns season, the Steelers punt to the Browns and pin them at their own 2-yard line.

Travis Coons hits his fourth field goal, this one from 29 yards out. Steelers lead 17-12 early in the fourth quarter.

After three quarters of play, the Steelers lead 17-9.

Roethlisberger to Heyward-Bey 66 yard gain sets up a 39 yard field goal by Craig Boswell. Steelers take 17-9 lead.

Three plays later, Austin Davis throws an interception to James Harrison at the goal line.

Craig Robertson intercepts Roethlisberger and returns it 38 yards inside the Steelers 10 yard line.

Travis Coons hits the 33 yard field goal as time expired in the first half. Steelers lead the Browns at halftime, 14-9.

Antonio Brown's 10th catch of the afternoon is good for a 17 yard touchdown. The Steelers take a 14-6 lead with under a minute left in the first half. Brown now has 10 catches for 150 yards.

Travis Coons would cap the 11 play drive with a 39-yard field goal to make it a 7-6 game.

The Browns stop the Steelers on 3rd down halfway through the second quarter, the Browns take over at mid-field.

After getting poked in the eye, Taylor Gabriel is OUT for the remainder of the game.

Boswell misses the 48 yard field goal early on in the second quarter, the Browns take over.

Steelers running back DeAngelo Williams has been carted off with a leg injury.

The Browns get three points on the turnover, Travis Coons hits the 29-yard field goal. Steelers up 7-3.

Jordan Poyer intercepts Roethlisberger late in the first quarter and take over with great field position.

The Browns following possession goes for a net of two yards after two sacks for a total loss of 15 yards.

The Steelers score the for points of the game on a 8 play, 70 yard drive that was capped off by a Roethlisberger to Heath Miller touchdown. Steelers take 7-0 lead

The Browns on their first offensive series ends in a turnover on downs. They went for it on 4th and 5, and Gary Barnidge comes up just short of the first down marker.

Steelers WR Antonio Brown coughs up the ball, the Browns recover.

The Browns choose to defer to begin the game. The Steelers will get the ball first.

