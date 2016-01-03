ODOT prepared for lake effect snow

ODOT trucks and drivers are ready for Lake Effect snow which could cause slick roads and impact the Monday morning commute.

CLICK FOR UPDATED TRAFFIC INFORMATION

ODOT crews have pre-treated roads with brine to prevent ice and snow from sticking to the pavement.

Even with the brine, heavy snow could make driving dangerous in some areas.

"Some drivers forget their winter driving skills all together and because we haven't had a big snow that's hit a rush hour that may make things a bit tricky in the morning. Always want people to be prepared and give yourself enough time, and now your commute could get a little hairy," said ODOT spokeswoman Jocelynn Clemings.

ODOT crews are working around the clock to patrol and treat area roads.

Give yourself extra time Monday morning if there has been heavy snowfall in your area.

Flakes beginning to fly around NEO with Lake Effect to the east. Be sure to visit https://t.co/DdNhAVLseK for the latest road conditions. — ODOT Cleveland (@ODOT_Cleveland) January 3, 2016

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.