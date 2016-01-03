Timeline: Mike Pettine's time in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Mike Pettine after two seasons with the team.

The head coaching position would be Pettine's first in the NFL after spending time as the New York Jets' and Buffalo Bills' defensive coordinator.

The Browns hired Mike Pettine in 2014, taking over for Rob Chudzinski.

The Browns had the the fourth pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, where they ended up trading down to take Oklahoma St. cornerback Justin Gilbert. 14 picks later, the Browns would select Johnny Manziel. Both players have yet to prove anything in the National Football league.

Pettine and his coaching staff decided to give quarterback Brian Hoyer the nod as starter, after showing that he can win in the season prior.

The Browns would win their first seven of 11 games in the 2014 season, Hoyer had the Browns in first place in the AFC North. That is when the wheels were starting to fall off the bus. The Browns would then lose back to back games to the Buffalo Bills and Indianapolis Colts.

Following the back to back losses and poor play by Hoyer, Pettine decided to go with rookie quarterback Johnny Manziel. Manziel's first career start would not go as planned, as the Cincinnati Bengals would beat up on him in the Bengals 30-0 win.

The Browns finished the season with a record of 7-9, losing their last give games. Without hesitation, owner Jimmy Haslam said that Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine would not be relived of their duties.

2015:

The Browns brought in veteran quarterback Josh McCown to compete for the starting job. McCown won the starting job before the start of the 2015 season, with Manziel backing him up.

Josh McCown would leave the season opener against the New York Jets with a concussion, giving Johnny Manziel the remainder of the game.

McCown would not clear concussion protocol in time for the next game, Mike Pettine names Johnny Manziel the starter against the Tennessee Titans in the home opener.

Manziel would lead the Browns to a 28-14 victory.

The Following week, after McCown cleared concussion protocol, Pettine would name McCown the start for the game against the Raiders, the Browns would go on to lose four of the next five games with McCown.

Again, Pettine would turn to Manziel as the starting quarterback for their games against the Bengals. The Bengals would have the same amount of success against Manziel and the Browns and the Bengals go on to win 31-10.

With six games remaining, Pettine gave Manziel the keys to the car during the team's bye week and named him the starter for the rest of the season. After a video surfaced of Manziel partying in Austin, Texas. Pettine demoted the second year quarterback to third string for the Monday Night game against the Baltimore Ravens.

After a season ending injury to McCown, Manziel found his way back in the starting role, starting three of the final four games of the 2015 season.

The Browns lost 10 of their last 11 games in the 2015 season, and 18 of their last 21 dating back to 2014.

Following the season finale loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, owner Jimmy Haslam met with Mike Pettine and relieved him of his duties. Pettine finishes with a record of 10-22.

