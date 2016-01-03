Deadly shooting on Cleveland's near east side

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday near East 36th Street and Community College Avenue.

Police say the victim, a 32-year-old man, got into an argument with 41-year-old Gola Lynch and members of her family.

That's when police say Lynch pulled out a gun and shot the man in the chest. He was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center where he later died.

The victim's name has not been released.

Police arrested Lynch.

