Police: Investigation underway after dead body found on back porch

The body of a 64-year-old man found with multiple cuts and scrapes Sunday afternoon in Cleveland has been identified as Samuel Reese.

Police say Reese's family found him around 5 p.m. on the back porch of his home in the 1400 block of Lakeview Road when they went to check on him.

His exact cause of death has not been determined.

Police are investigating Reese's death as a homicide.

An autopsy is expected to be performed today.

