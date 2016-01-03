Browns fans react to firings, future

The Cleveland Browns have fired head coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer, both after two seasons.

Mike Pettine now has another thing in common with Romeo Crennel, Eric Mangini, Pat Shurmur and Rob Chudzinski.

Browns fans are sounding off about the firings of head coach Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer and the future of the franchise.

"To me, it's all like a new title, a new position, a manager of this, we just want a winning team here, that's all we want," said Jason Stolly.

"A little unorthodox to go after a coach before a GM but I think that's why we're doing it," said Ryan Carlson.

@WOIOSports Not a good formula. Not a good idea. #19browns — Tristan Sanchez (@TristanMedia) January 4, 2016



"I kind of like Pettine and I don't think they've given him a long enough chance," said Diane Radabaugh.

"I pray it works out. I have faith in Haslam, so I hope he does the right thing," said Jeff Radabaugh.

"Cleveland deserves a winner and I feel bad for the fans to be honest with you because we constantly come out to support the team and they deserve better," said Mark Rogozinski.

As part of #RayFarmer and #MikePettine's severance pkgs, they get unlimited showers & a free coffee flavor at any Pilot Flying J. #19Browns — Bob Keeney (@bkeeney) January 4, 2016

Even Moondog with the Cavs brought a little humor to the situation.

Dear Sashi, Thanks for the call. I already have a great job and I'm not interested at this time. Kind regards, -Moondog — Moondog (@CavsMoondog) January 4, 2016

