Browns fans react to firings, future

Browns fans are sounding off about the firings of head coach Mike Pettine and GM Ray Farmer and the future of the franchise.

"To me, it's all like a new title, a new position, a manager of this, we just want a winning team here, that's all we want," said Jason Stolly.

"A little unorthodox to go after a coach before a GM but I think that's why we're doing it," said Ryan Carlson.


"I kind of like Pettine and I don't think they've given him a long enough chance," said Diane Radabaugh.

"I pray it works out. I have faith in Haslam, so I hope he does the right thing," said Jeff Radabaugh.

"Cleveland deserves a winner and I feel bad for the fans to be honest with you because we constantly come out to support the team and they deserve better," said  Mark Rogozinski.

Even Moondog with the Cavs brought a little humor to the situation.

