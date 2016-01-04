Coaching Carousel: Reports say a lion and a bear in line for the Browns

A day after firing Head Coach Mike Pettine, ESPN is reporting the Cleveland Browns are set to interview Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Adam Gase on Wednesday to fill his place.

Sources: Browns, Dolphins, Eagles all scheduled to interview Bears OC Adam Gase: https://t.co/LRbTAfqI9W pic.twitter.com/tx61273UW1 — ESPN (@espn) January 4, 2016

Other published reports have Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Teryl Austin coming in Tuesday to talk about the vacancy.

The Browns on Sunday night relieved General Manager Ray Farmer and Coach Pettine of their duties.

Haslam also promoted Sashi Brown from executive vice president/general counsel to executive vice president of football operations.

"Once we hire a head coach, then we’ll go out and hire a GM. Let me talk about why we’re going to do this. Effective today or tonight I should say, Sashi Brown will be our executive vice president of football operations. Sashi, I believe, is the right person to do this for the Cleveland Browns," said Haslam. "He’s been in the NFL for 10 plus years, has been involved in the cap and has been heavily involved in our football administration and operations for the last year or two. He’s very smart, very organized, good at systems and processes and an outstanding team player. He’s also very strategic so we will use those skills and working for him will be a GM whose primary job will be talent acquisition. If you look at the Cleveland Browns and this is prior to our arrival and during the time period we’ve been involved with the team, we have not been good at talent acquisition. If you look at the teams that are successful, they’re very good at talent acquisition. That’s something that we have to get right, and we think this setup with somebody with a background in systems, processes, analytics and very strategic married up with a football person, if you will, who is very good at talent evaluation will hopefully put us in a position to win a lot more games than we have in the past. The same group Sashi, Jed, Dee and myself will be involved in the search for the GM, and the head coach will also be involved in that process. We think by doing it in that manner we’ll hopefully have very good alignment moving forward because that alignment is hugely important."

