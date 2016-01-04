Police: Woman arrested, accused of shooting 36-year-old man to death

Cleveland police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's east side.

Deadly shooting on Cleveland's near east side

A man shot to death on Cleveland's east side has been identified Cornelius Robinson.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. Sunday near East 36th Street and Community College Avenue.

Police say the 32-year-old Robinson was arguing with 41-year-old Gola Lynch and members of her family when Lynch pulled out a gun and him in the chest.

Robinson was pronounced dead at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Lynch was arrested and expected in court sometime Monday.

