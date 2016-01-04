Deadly New Year's Day stabbing victim ID'd, suspect arraigned

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of a 62-year-old man which occurred in the 13000 block of Edmonton Ave.

The Cleveland Police Homicide Unit is currently investigating the death of a 62-year-old man which occurred in the 13000 block of Edmonton Ave.

Woman arrested, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend on New Year's Day

Woman arrested, accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend on New Year's Day

Cleveland Police have arrested a 56 year old woman after her boyfriend is stabbed to death. (Source: WOIO)

A 62-year-old man stabbed to death on New Year's Day has been identified as Marc Weems.

Weems was found dead in his home in the 13000 block of Edmonton Avenue.

56-year-old Charnetta McCray appeared in court Monday and plead not guilty to murder.

Police say the two were in a relationship and she stabbed Weems in the chest during an argument.

McCray is being held on $500,000 bond.

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.