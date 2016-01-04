Deadly New Year's Day stabbing victim ID'd, suspect arraigned - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Deadly New Year's Day stabbing victim ID'd, suspect arraigned

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A 62-year-old man stabbed to death on New Year's Day has been identified as Marc Weems.

Weems was found dead in his home in the 13000 block of Edmonton Avenue.

56-year-old Charnetta McCray appeared in court Monday and plead not guilty to murder.

Police say the two were in a relationship and she stabbed Weems in the chest during an argument.

McCray is being held on $500,000 bond.

