What is Sashi Brown's job?

After firing the head coach and general manager Sunday, Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam promoted Sashi Brown from Executive Vice President/General Counsel to Executive Vice President of Football Operations.

Sashi Brown's first order of business will be to help find a new coach. Brown will be part of a four-person committee to help find the next coach. This will be the Browns' eighth coach since returning in 1999. The next coach will then help find a new general manager.

"Sashi, I believe, is the right person to do this for the Cleveland Browns," said Haslam. "He’s been in the NFL for 10 plus years, has been involved in the cap and has been heavily involved in our football administration and operations for the last year or two. He’s very smart, very organized, good at systems and processes and an outstanding team player. He’s also very strategic so we will use those skills and working for him will be a GM whose primary job will be talent acquisition."

Brown will work with the new general manager to make the best possible decisions on the makeup of the Browns’ 53-man roster.

"If you look at the Cleveland Browns and this is prior to our arrival and during the time period we’ve been involved with the team, we have not been good at talent acquisition. If you look at the teams that are successful, they’re very good at talent acquisition," said Haslam.

Brown has been with the Cleveland Browns since 2013. Prior to the Browns, Brown served as the Senior Vice President and General Counsel for the Jacksonville Jaguars from 2006-2012.

He was named in 2015 to Sports Business Journal's "40 under 40" list.

Brown graduated with a law degree in 2002.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.