Girl Scout cookie season gets underway

Renee is troop leader in the North Canton district and is working on the Year of Service, where they do a different community service project each month.

Her daughter Macie’s goal this year is to sell 2016 + 1 packages of Girl Scout Cookies.

Monday morning Renee and Macie joined Cleveland 19 this Morning to help kick of cookie-selling season.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIES

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.