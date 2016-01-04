Gateway Parking Garage rates increase

Prices of parking will be going up around downtown Cleveland. (Source: WOIO)

You may have noticed an increase in the rates for the Gateway Parking Garage. The costs went up January 1.

Legislation passed in April 2015 permitted the Division of Parking to increase parking rates and use the additional revenue to pay for lot maintenance and upgrades to parking meter technology.

The rate increase for the Gateway garage will be as follows:

Before 9:00 AM (early bird) New fee: $5.00 Previous fee: $4.00

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM New fee: $7.00 Previous fee: $6.00

2:00 PM – Closing New fee: $5.00 Previous fee: $3.00

Monthly Access New fee: $80.00 Previous fee: $70.00

Cleveland Indians Special Event New fee: $15.00 Previous fee: $12.00

Cleveland Cavaliers Special Event New fee: $20.00 Previous fee: $15.00

Lake Erie Monsters Special Event No change Previous fee: $10.00

Cleveland Gladiators No change Previous fee: $12.00

Events not listed above are subject to market pricing

Follow Cleveland 19 News:

Download the Cleveland 19 News app.

Copyright 2016 WOIO. All rights reserved.