Browns opponents in the 2016 season

Just a day after firing Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine, the Cleveland Browns revealed who they will play in the 2016 season. The Browns will go against the AFC and NFC East divisions. In addition, the Browns will play the Tennessee Titans and San Diego Chargers.

Home opponents: Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, San Diego Chargers, New York Giants, Dallas Cowboys, New England Patriots and New York Jets.

Away opponents: Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Philadelphia Eagles and Washington Redskins.

The dates on when the Browns will play each opponent is yet to be determined and will be released later in the year.

