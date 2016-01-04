Browns opponents in the 2016 season

Just a day after firing Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine, the Cleveland Browns revealed who they will play in the 2016 season. The Browns will go against the AFC and NFC East divisions. In addition, the Browns will play the Tennessee Titans and San Diego Chargers.
Tuesday, April 3 2018 11:44 AM EDT2018-04-03 15:44:30 GMT
Wednesday, April 4 2018 7:20 PM EDT2018-04-04 23:20:15 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Slocum). Tiger Woods putts on the 13th hole during practice for the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in Augusta, Ga.
Bob Costas isn't backing down on his belief that the NFL faces a day of reckoning on the issue of brain injuries, and talks about the one event he wishes he had been able to broadcast on the "AP Sports Weekly"...More >>
Bob Costas isn't backing down on his belief that the NFL faces a day of reckoning on the issue of brain injuries, and talks about the one event he wishes he had been able to broadcast on the "AP Sports Weekly" Podcast.More >>
Wednesday, March 28 2018 1:20 AM EDT2018-03-28 05:20:21 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 5:21 PM EDT2018-03-28 21:21:44 GMT
(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong). Members of the grounds crew pour dirt near third base after a water pipe broke during the fifth inning of an exhibition baseball game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Los Angeles Angels, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Los An...
The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.More >>
The final game of spring training between the Angels and Dodgers was cut short because of a foul-smelling leak that spilled sewage onto the field at Dodger Stadium.More >>
Tuesday, March 27 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-03-27 18:00:35 GMT
Wednesday, March 28 2018 2:53 PM EDT2018-03-28 18:53:13 GMT
(Phelan M. Ebenhack/AP Images for NFL). New England Patriots head football coach Bill Belichick, right, answers a question from a reporter at the coaches breakfast during the NFL owners meetings, Tuesday, March 27, 2018 in Orlando, Fla.
The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More >>
The NFL has a simplified catch rule designed to eliminate confusion and controversy about receptions. Team owners unanimously approved the new language.More >>
Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:32 PM EST2018-02-07 17:32:51 GMT
Wednesday, February 7 2018 12:45 PM EST2018-02-07 17:45:52 GMT
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.