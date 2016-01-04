Car fire shuts down I-77 NB near turnpike

A car fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 77 near the Ohio Turnpike closed a section of the freeway Monday.

According to ODOT the fire is between I-77 and I-80, near mile marker 146.5.

Police in Richfield say they are waiting for a tow truck.

The lanes are currently blocked and will remain that way until the scene is cleared.

