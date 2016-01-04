Officer pleads guilty to sex charges with teen

Elvin Sanchez Jr. sentenced for having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl. (Source: WOIO)

A Cleveland Police Officer accused of having sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl pleaded guilty in court Monday.

Elvin Sanchez, Jr. pleaded to three counts of gross sexual imposition, importuning, and possessing criminal tools.

He was sentenced to two years of community control sanctions, given a suspended sentence of 12 months in county jail, and is now a 'Tier I' Sex Offender. Sanchez will have to register for the next 15 years.

Sanchez met the victim at West Park Academy, where he was working as a part-time security officer.

The incident happened in December of 2014.

Sanchez resigned from the Cleveland Police Department after pleading guilty.

