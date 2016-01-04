Police catch suspected gang member accused of attacking ex-wife

Authorities say a wanted 'Latin Kings' street gang member they were looking for was caught Tuesday in a hotel in Cleveland.

Alexander Comacho-Rivera was wanted for a series of charges, including kidnapping and aggravated burglary.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force was offering a reward for information which would lead to his capture.

Police say Camacho-Rivera broke into his ex-wife's house, waited for her to return home, and then held her against her will. During this time, he strangled her, and held a knife to her throat. Police say the victim's young son was home during the incident.

Camacho-Rivera was wanted by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Lorain Police Department for kidnapping, aggravated burglary, domestic violence and grand theft of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information in reference to any fugitive, please contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411) Tipsters can remain anonymous and reward money is available.

