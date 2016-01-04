Browns fire Morocco Brown and Billy Kuharich

The Cleveland Browns have fired player-personnel executives Morocco Brown and Billy Kuharich per Dianna Marie Russini of ESPN. The Browns have not confirmed. The news comes just a day after the firing of Ray Farmer and Mike Pettine.

Morocco was named vice president of player personnel in May, 2014. Brown spent six season as the director of pro personnel with the Washington Redskins.

Kuharich was also hired in 2014 to advise first time general manager Ray Farmer on player-personnel. In May, 2014, Kuharich was named executive chief of staff.

