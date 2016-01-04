Browns Coach Search: Meet the candidates

The Cleveland Browns are looking for a new head coach for the eighth time since the team came back in 1999.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam relieved head coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer of their duties following the season finale loss against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pettine and Farmer spent two seasons with the team and had a record of 10-22.

Here are some of the names that Browns fans will hear during the coaching search:

Matt Patricia: Defensive coordinator for the New England Patriots since 2012. In 2011, Patricia was the safeties coach, and the linebackers coach from 2006 to 2010.

Sean McDermott: Defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers since 2011. McDermott was the defensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2009-2010. McDermott was scheduled to interview with the Browns on Thursday, but would be delayed to Sunday.

Paul Guenther: Defensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals since 2014. He's been an assistant with the team since 2005. Guenther and the Browns have yet to schedule a interview. The Bengals play their playoff game against the Steelers on Saturday.

Doug Marrone: The Browns confirmed that Marrone interviewed with the team on Thursday. Marrone is currently the Jacksonville Jaguars assistant head coach and has held that position for this season only. After spending time in the NFL for a few years, Marrone got his first head coaching job, but it would be at the collegiate level, Syracuse. After three years there, he would finally get a head coaching position with the Buffalo Bills. Marrone would quit the job after just two seasons. He had a 15-17 record overall, but a 9-7 record in 2014.

Hue Jackson: Jackson is set to interview with the team on Sunday. The Bengals play their playoff game against the Steelers on Saturday. Jackson seems to be a fan favorite among Browns fans. The Browns are very familiar with Jackson, as he has been with the Cincinnati Bengals since 2012. He was hired as the Bengals secondary/assistant special teams in 2012, after getting fired as the Oakland Raiders head coach after just one season. He currently is the offensive coordinator with the Bengals and has helped them reach the playoffs for four straight seasons.

Jim Schwartz: Schwartz is looking to get his second head coaching position after getting fired by the Detroit Lions in December 2013. He should be a very familiar name to the loyal Browns fans, he was with the Browns from 1993-1995 as a personnel scout. For the last two seasons, Schwartz has been the defensive coordinator for the Buffalo Bills. In his time with the Bills, they had the fourth-best defense in 2014, and the 15th best in the 2015 season.

Teryl Austin: The Browns interviewed Austin Wednesday. Austin is familiar with the AFC North, he was the Baltimore Ravens secondary coach from 2011-2013. Austin has been the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Adam Gase: The Browns interviewed Gase on Wednesday for the head coaching position. Before the Browns hired Mike Pettine in 2014, they wanted to interview Gase for the position, Gase turned down the interview according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. He stayed with the Denver Broncos as the offensive coordinator for one more year, until following John Fox to Chicago to serve as the Bears offensive coordinator. Gase has the approval of one of the greatest quarterbacks to ever play the game, Peyton Manning.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam has already stated that the team will hire a head coach first, and later hire a general manager, involving the coach in that decision.

More names will likely be added to the list and surprise interviews will come up over the course of next couple of days and weeks.

