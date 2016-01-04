Interstate opens in time for morning rush

Hole in I-490 shuts down lane, expected to reopen by Tuesday morning rush (Source: ODOT)

ODOT officials say the right lane of I-490 EB just before Broadway Avenue is expected to reopen Tuesday in time for the morning rush.

The lane was closed early Monday morning after crews discovered a hole in the bridge driving surface. Crews performed an emergency repair and say the new concrete patch is now curing.

The ramps to I-77 SB and Broadway Avenue are still open.

