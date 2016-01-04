Browns for BBQ: swapping jerseys for food

How would you like to play ball and swap your Browns jerseys for barbecue?

The General Manager of Crooked River BBQ is so fed up with the Browns that he's making moves to try and comfort all the fans with food.

"It sucks that we lose so much every single year," said David Wright.

He's hosting a "Party Like We Actually Made The Playoffs" Week at all Crooked River BBQ locations.

Customers can bring a Browns jersey to any Crooked River BBQ restaurant and they'll give you free food and drinks.

Party-Like-We-Actually-Made-The-Playoffs-Week starts now. Enjoy $15 full slabs of #Ohio #ribs & more all week long: https://t.co/nRbq2vC3lz. — Crooked River BBQ (@CrookedRiverQ) January 4, 2016

"We had 13 losses. So everybody that comes in and donates a jersey will get a $13 gift card to use on food or beverage, whatever you would like," Wright said.

Wright said he wants to make Browns fans, including himself, feel better. He's expecting the Browns faithful to turn out.

"I hope some people will dig out something out of their closet or in the rafters or the basement or wherever it's at and we'll give people some awesome Ohio barbecue and they can give us some of their junk they don't want anymore, that' they're sick of," Wright said.

The plan is to donate those jerseys to a good cause like The Salvation Army, but the goal is to have a good time and get people talking about an old favorite in a new environment.

"We're a locally sourced company and we're tied to the city like the Browns are and we just wanted to kind of change the opinion. This time of year is always a down time of year, we kind of just wanted to raise everyone's spirits up and share some awesome food," Wright said.

