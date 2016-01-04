Free flu shots offered to area students

Akron Children’s Hospital is offering free flu shots to students in the greater Akron area this week.

The hospital is teaming up with Health Heroes to make the shots available to students who get their parents' permission.

"Akron Children’s is again partnering with Health Heroes to make this happen," said Michele Wilmoth, director of School Health Services for Akron Children’s. "Last year was our first year doing this and it proved to be a very convenient way to get children vaccinated."

Participating schools and school districts include:

Akron Public Schools

Akros Middle School

Coventry Local Schools

Edge Academy

Medina City Schools

North Canton City Schools

Rootstown Schools

UDS Steel Academy

"This is a win-win for everyone," said Wilmoth. "We can save parents a trip to the doctor and keep kids in class. If we get more kids immunized, we can reduce the risk of influenza in our schools and communities and we can especially reduce the risk for our more vulnerable children, such as those with chronic health conditions."

FluMist, a pain-free nasal spray will be provided. Injections are also available.

