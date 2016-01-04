Browns become victims of mockery in national headlines

It's been interesting to look at Browns headlines from some of the national media.



ESPN reports "The Dysfunctional Sunday Soap Opera Continues With the Cleveland Browns."

Sports Illustrated looked at the "Most and Least Desirable Head Coaching Jobs" now open. The Browns are dead last on that list.

Fox Sports did some math and used the headline "Dwayne Bowe earned $1.8 Million Per Catch This Season."

That’s because he caught five passes all year.

And the site Sports Pickle put out the spoof headline "Browns Hire Adorable Stray Kitten as New Head Coach."

