KSU agrees to settle civil rights lawsuit

Kent State University has agreed to settle a civil rights lawsuit over a housing dispute, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The 2014 lawsuit alleged that Kent did not allow students with physical disabilities to keep emotional support animals in university-operated student housing.

The DOJ announced that Kent agreed to pay $100,00 to two former students who were not allowed to keep an emotional support dog in their apartment.

The university also agreed to pay $30,000 to a fair housing organization that advocated on behalf of the students, as well as $15,000 to the United States.

The school must also change its policy on emotional support animals.

"This settlement shows the department's continued and strong commitment to ensuring that students in university housing are afforded the protections of the Fair Housing Act," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Vanita Gupta, head of the Civil Rights Division. "Those protections include accommodations for students with disabilities who need assistance animals in order to have an equal opportunity to enjoy the benefits of university housing."

"Kent State University is to be commended for reaching an agreement that will benefit its students," said U.S. Attorney Steven M. Dettelbach of the Northern District of Ohio. "This agreement will help many people who are working hard to earn their fair share of the American dream."

